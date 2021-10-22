Geretto confirmed as Kempinski chief financial officer

Isidoro Geretto has taken up the role of chief financial officer of the Kempinski.

An experienced finance executive with deep industry expertise in the luxury hospitality industry, he has a proven track record in, and accountability for structuring and leading financial operations on corporate, operational and property levels.

“Based on his industry background, his effective leadership skills and his drive for excellence, Isidoro plays a key role in guiding the financial performance of the group and in strengthening our business to ensure we deliver on our long-term goals,” stated Bernold Schroeder, chief executive of Kempinski Group.

“Especially during this past year, in which he was already acting chief financial officer, he has been instrumental in ensuring business continuity throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and has successfully been driving the financial performance of the group.”

Geretto’s career in hospitality and finance spans over more than four decades.

He started in accounting at the Carlton Hotel St. Moritz in Switzerland before joining Swissȏtel in 1987 and taking up the assistant financial controller position at the Hotel International Zurich.

Isidoro joined Kempinski in 2019 as vice president finance Middle East & Africa before serving as acting chief financial officer since 2020.