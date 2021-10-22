Inghams unveils plans for winter ski season

Inghams has shared a sneak peek of its winter programme for 2021/22, Elevate Your Winter.

Highlights include fully-renovated chalets, new premium hotels and apartments, flexible booking policies and a new Covid-19 online hub, complete with a unique ski resort requirements section.

The programme was presented at the Inghams Winter Launch event in London this week, attended by trade partners, resorts and media, where the chief executive revealed that Inghams is on track for a strong recovery this winter.

The talking point of the evening was Inghams new Covid-19 online hub, an interactive resource for consumers, which went live this week and was presented for the first time during the launch event.

The hub provides information on the rules and restrictions in place across the countries Inghams operate in, from destination entry requirements to what to expect in resort.

Answers to how to get a lift pass, where face coverings on ski lifts are needed, if anything is required to enter bars and restaurants, what test centres are available in which resorts, and more, can all be found on Inghams’ bespoke Covid-19 hub.

The hub also includes details on Inghams’ flexible booking policies, discounts for UK test suppliers and Inghams’ In Safe Hands promise, which provides comprehensive financial protection for consumers booking with the operator.

New for this winter is Inghams’ ‘No fee from us’ booking policy, allowing customers to move their holiday up until 28-days before departure without fees, providing customers with even greater flexibility.

Commenting on the strong performance and winter outlook, Joe Ponte, chief executive of Inghams, said: “We’re delighted to see such strong booking numbers as we head into winter, and what’s even more encouraging is that 63 per cent of our direct customers are new to the Inghams brand, so it’s great to see that the work we have done during the pandemic has paid off.

“We want to make the return to skiing as safe and simple for our customers as possible, which is why we’ve launched the Covid-19 Online Hub and continue to upkeep our In Safe Hands promise.”

He added: “We hope that these resources along with the incredible chalets, hotels and apartments we have on offer this year will welcome customers back to the mountains feeling reassured and ready to ski, which is what we’ve all been waiting for.”

New accommodation features for the Inghams 2021/22 season include a number of renovated or new chalets, hotels and apartments.

At the launch, which took place in the atmospheric Après bar, London, and was hosted by snow sports competition commentator, Tim Warwood, Inghams provided a sneak peek of its ‘Elevate Your Winter’ campaign which launches week.

The campaign highlights Inghams’ plans to help people get back on the mountains and make this winter bigger and better than any before.