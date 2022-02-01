MSC Virtuosa extends UK summer sailing season

MSC Cruises has confirmed an extension to MSC Virtuosa’s ex-UK season, with the ship now set to perform 23 sailings between April and November.

The ship, which arrives in the UK on the April 29th, will do a selection of itineraries from two-night mini cruises taking in the popular St Peter Port, to 12 nights exploring the Baltics or 14 nights exploring the best beaches in the western Mediterranean.

The additional four cruises that have been added to the schedule will visit the Mediterranean taking in sights including Palma de Mallorca, East Atlantic visiting Portugal and Spain, a Canaries cruise perfectly placed for families to explore in October half term and a repositioning to Genoa to finish the season.

Antonio Paradiso, managing director MSC Cruises UK & Ireland, said: “Sailings from Southampton have been our best sold cruises in 2022 and we are delighted to be able to extend the season to cater to the demand.

“Feedback from agents and customers surrounding the wide-ranging itineraries has been great with people praising the variety of sailings offered as well as the timings.

“The two Mediterranean sailings that take place in July and August have been particularly popular with families, as the 14-night cruises allow holiday-makers the opportunity to escape for some guaranteed sunshine without the hassle of flying.”

To maintain momentum and maximise current consumer interest MSC Cruises will be launching a TV ad campaign beginning in March.