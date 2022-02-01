Travelport signs Trainline partnership

Travelport has signed a multi-year agreement with online rail and coach ticket provider, Trainline.

As part of the agreement, Trainline’s vast range of aggregated content from major rail operators in Europe will be integrated into Travelport+ through the desktop user interface, Smartpoint.

The new collaboration comes as multinational rail options become an increasingly popular mode of transport across Europe for both leisure and business travellers.

“Our collaboration with Trainline Partner Solutions builds upon a common objective of being game changers in the travel industry by providing customers with trusted and agile solutions that remove complexity and enhance the overall travel experience,” said Jason Clarke, chief commercial officer, travel partners at Travelport.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our Travelport+ capability will rapidly integrate Trainline’s technology platform leading to improved retailing capabilities for our global network of travel agents and the most compelling range of European rail content for travellers today.”

As demand for environmentally efficient modes of travel grows, global agents connected to Travelport’s next-generation platform, Travelport+, will now be able to manage and book cross-European rail offers as seamlessly as they do with airline and hotel content.

Champa Magesh, president of Trainline Partner Solutions, said: “We are pleased to reach this monumental milestone with Travelport.

“Making our rail content accessible across the Travelport platform will further enhance our global reach and enable our unique offering to be searched and booked in conjunction with relevant air and hotel content, encouraging greener journeys.

“Travelport’s technology complements our industry-leading tech offering and we look forward to working together to deliver exceptional travel experiences.”