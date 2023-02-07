Jean-Pierre Joncas has been named General Manager of Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua

His career in the hospitality industry has taken him from Canada, the Middle East to Asia.

The Canadian has over 20 years of experience in international hospitality, having served in various Food & Beverage department positions at Fairmont Palm Dubai, Fairmont Place Hotel, Shanghai, and Millennium, Bangkok. He served as Director of Operations at Park Hyatt Maldives and Patina Capitol Singapore before being appointed Hotel Manager at Raffles Hotel Le Royal, Cambodia.

His most recent experience in Vietnam started as Pre-Opening General Manager at Hotel de la Coupole followed by Hotel Des Arts MGallery, Ho Chi Minh City with Area General Manager responsibilities for Southern Vietnam Accor.

He is a passionate hospitality professional who aspires to propel the Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua to the top of Bali’s hotel scene by leveraging his experience in high-end hospitality to improve guest experiences, increase sustainability, and inspire his team to new heights of performance.

He will continue to develop and strengthen the hotel’s successful positioning in the Bali luxury hospitality market as General Manager of the 413-room hotel in the heart of Nusa Dua, Bali.

Jean-Pierre Joncas earned his Master Certificate in Hospitality Management from Cornell University and was recognised by Haute Grandeur in 2022 as the Best General Manager – Global level.

For more information about the hotels’ updates and further inquiries, please visit our website or contact Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort at [email protected] or +62 361 849 2888.