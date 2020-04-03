Japan launches new e-learning platform to agents

The Japan National Tourism Organisation has announced the launch of new e-learning platform to agents who might suddenly have a lot more time on their hands due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The new service is designed to aid training and development across a growing product base.

The portal delivers a complete suite of online training and engagement tools using the latest principles in e-learning, ensuring learners gain and retain knowledge in an enjoyable, engaging and more effective way.

The Japan Training Platform uses varied modules to guide agents through all aspects of Japan, highlighting key information from each location.

Each course allows you to explore a variety of Japanese food, traditions, scenery, Japanese lifestyle and viewing incredible futuristic cities.

There are five courses in total; an introduction to Japan which upon completion will then unlock the additional courses for further learning.

The Golden Route is the most popular route for the UK travellers visiting Tokyo, Hakone and Kyoto; the JNTO training modules focus on this route and beyond.