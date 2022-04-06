Hilton Kyoto set for 2024 opening

Hilton has signed a management agreement with Tokyo Tatemono for the opening of Hilton Kyoto, in what will mark the brand’s first flagship hotel in Japan’s cultural hub. Opening in 2024, Hilton Kyoto will bring together the unique qualities of Kyoto – old and new, culture and history, people and their stories – serving as a conduit to connect guests and the community.

Clarence Tan, senior vice president, development, Asia Pacific said: “We are delighted to partner with Tokyo Tatemono to bring Hilton’s flagship brand to Kyoto. This is the third hotel development inked by Hilton in Kyoto, following the opening of ROKU KYOTO, LXR Hotels & Resorts last year, and Hilton Garden Inn Kyoto Shijo Karasuma which is scheduled to open later this year.

She added: “With its strategic location and signature Hilton hospitality, Hilton Kyoto will be ideally suited to serve business and leisure demand in the market, and we look forward to meeting the diverse needs of guests through our portfolio of brands in the city.”

Situated in Sanjo-Karawamachi surrounded by Buddhist temples, Zen gardens, Shinto shrines, and museums – Hilton Kyoto will be conveniently located within walking distance to major attractions including the Kyoto Imperial Palace, Heian Shrine, Yasaka Shrine and Gion area. The 313-room property boasts four dining outlets including an all-day dining restaurant, a specialty restaurant, a bar and a café; as well as a myriad of facilities such as a fitness centre, spa, indoor pool, an executive lounge, and banquet and meeting rooms.