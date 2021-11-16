Six Senses set for Japan debut with Kyoto property

Historically the largest city and still thought to be the heart of Japan, Kyoto is famed for its Buddhist temples, Shinto shrines, palaces, traditional Japanese architecture and beautiful cherry gardens.

Six Senses Kyoto will open in a prime location to provide an urban sanctuary and welcome recharge ready for the many festivals and cultural events on offer on the doorstep.

With its meandering paths through tranquil gardens and its feel-good spa, Six Senses Kyoto is sited in front of the Myoho-in temple and Tokyokuni-Jinja shrine and within walking distance of the colourful Gion district.

Blink Design Group has been brought on board to bring the Six Senses brand values to life through elegant designs while maximising space, privacy and views.

The interiors contrast simple lines with earthy organic tones and a “beauty in the details” vibe, setting a calming and welcoming mood and celebrating authentic Japanese traditions and décor.

There will be a total of 81 guest rooms organized around a central courtyard, which connects guests to nature through its biophilic design as a garden of seasonal landscapes.

The hotel journey is designed to mirror the different energies of the city life, from the sensory stimulation and movement of the street to the stillness and calm of a Zen garden.

Guests will meander freely from these outside spaces into the indoor dining areas, which include an all-day dining restaurant, specialty sushi restaurant, brew bar and cocktail lounge bar.

“We’re delighted to announce our entry into Japan’s cultural heart, Kyoto.

“Together with our partners, Tokyo-based Wealth Management, we’re tapping into Kyoto’s rich cultural significance and our brand ethos of sustainability and uplifting experiences to develop a premier wellness-focused destination,” said Six Senses chief executive, Neil Jacobs.

Six Senses Kyoto is set to open in 2024.