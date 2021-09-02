FCM signs partnership to enter Japan

FCM is growing its presence across Asia through a joint venture with NSF Engagement in Japan.

The investment will enhance the presence of the travel management company in Asia to support existing customers in the region while boosting its global footprint.

A robust business travel market, a strong increase in demand from customers across Asia and an opportunity to provide a differentiated service offering were among the decisive factors for FCM to expand its operations in Japan.

Feedback from FCM customers across all markets revealed a lack of adequate end-to-end business travel solutions in Japan that can deliver consistently and is simple to use at the same time.

Additionally, Japan’s excellent digital infrastructure provides a strong foundation for FCM to integrate the new technology that the leading travel management company has been developing into the market.

In the coming months, the full suite of FCM products and services will be introduced into Japan to support consistency and improved customer experience.

This includes FCM’s proprietary FCM Platform which had its debut launch in China last month.

Bertrand Saillet, managing director of FCM Travel Asia, said: “Choosing to expand FCM’s presence in Asia at this critical time speaks volume of the tremendous potential Japan has towards FCM’s global strategy.

“As the world’s fourth largest business travel market, Japan will undoubtedly provide exciting growth opportunities for FCM in the region.

“FCM and NSF Engagement both recognised that the Japanese travel market is ripe for disruption and our partnership presents an alternative for clients who are currently being underserved.

“NSF Engagement’s deep local knowledge complemented by FCM’s evolving technology and global expertise will allow us to provide global coverage for existing and new Japanese clients.

“We are thrilled to work with a partner who shares our vision to continue our expansion in Asia.”