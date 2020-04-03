National Express to suspend all coach operations this weekend

National Express will suspend all coach services from midnight on Sunday as demand for travel around the UK collapses.

The company said, with immediate effect, it was no longer selling coach tickets on its website or through any sales channels for journeys after the weekend.

The coach operator added the move was in line with Government advice on Covid-19.

National Express had previously been running a reduced network for essential travel only.

“It is clear that the critical thing we must all do is stay home, protect the NHS and save lives,” said Chris Hardy, managing director, National Express UK Coach.

Travellers with an upcoming journey can amend a booking for free, for travel any time in the next 12 months.

For those who no longer wish to travel, National Express will offer full refunds.

“If you have already contacted us about an amendment or refund, you do not need to contact us again,” added Hardy.

“Our customer service team is working extremely hard to process the high number of requests in order of date received.”

All refunds will be verified and processed within 28 days.

“Our drivers, customer service teams, customer contact centre and the wider National Express team have been working incredibly hard to keep our services running safely,” concluded Hardy.

“I want to thank them for their efforts and will continue to do all I can to support everyone who works in our business at this challenging time.”

