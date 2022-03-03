Finnair to relaunch Tokyo flights next week

Finnair is to resume flights to Japan, avoiding Russian airspace, due to the conflict in Ukraine.

The new flight time for the Finnish flag-carrier will increase to approximately 13 hours when services resume from March 9th.

Finnair will fly to Tokyo Narita four times a week from Helsinki and allow smooth connections to the European network.

Ole Orvér, Finnair chief commercial officer, said: “Japan is one of our most important markets, and we want to continue offering safe and reliable connections between Helsinki and Tokyo.

“Japan is also an important cargo market, and air connections are needed to keep cargo moving.

“We continue to evaluate possible alternative routings for our flights to China and Korea and will communicate on these as soon as the plans are finalised.”

Finnair flies from Helsinki to Tokyo Narita four times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, departing at 17:30.

The Tokyo - Helsinki route is operated on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays departing at 22:40.

Earlier this week Finnair cancelled its flights to China, Japan and Korea until March 6th.

Finnair continues to fly to Bangkok, Delhi, Phuket and Singapore, with a longer routing that avoids Russian airspace.

Finnair also flies to Bangkok and Phuket from Stockholm Arlanda, in addition to Helsinki.