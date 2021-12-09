Japan relaunches UK travel trade website

The Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) has relaunched its UK travel trade website.

The platform features news, resources, webinars and giveaway campaigns across Japan to prepare agents for when the Japanese border reopens.

Agents can keep up to date with monthly newsletters, online training as well as complimentary access to a photo library to assist in promoting the destination.

Key Japan supplier information can be found on file ensuring that agents have all they need to convert inquiries into bookings.

Additionally, the site features up-to-date Coronavirus travel information, the best contacts at the JNTO London office and endless itinerary inspiration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first training webinar will be on December 15th and will feature the Daisetsuzan National Park in Hokkaido.

Known for its serene alpine landscapes and towering mountains, the park has earned the nickname ‘the playground of the gods’ and is a must for adventure travellers.

Find the website here.