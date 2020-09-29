AHIC 2020: JA Resorts & Hotels to offer guests Covid-19 tests

United Arab Emirates-based hospitality group JA Resorts & Hotels has announced that it will be making onsite Covid-19 tests available.

The option will be open to international and local guests at JA Palm Tree Court and JA Beach Hotel both at JA The Resort, Jebel Ali Beach Dubai, JA Ocean View Hotel on the Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence and in the Manor by JA, located in Al Furjan.

JA Resorts & Hotels has partnered with GMC Clinics, a citywide healthcare company with 19 facilities, to introduce in-hotel and onsite testing for guests who require a negative test result to travel.

The maximum cost will be around AED250, with prices expected to go lower in the future.

Without ever having to leave their hotel or resort, guests will be able to book the service and a healthcare professional will come and take the required nasal swab.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guests are required to book the service four days before departure and will have their result by email within 24 hours.

Anthony Ross, chief executive of JA Resorts & Hotels, said: “Offering convenient and cost effective tests to guests at our hotels and resorts means that they can simply get on with their holiday and enjoy their downtime without worrying about which clinic to go to and whether they will have enough time to get it all done before their flight.

“We want our guests to relax, safe in the knowledge that we have taken every effort to ensure they have a safe trip in Dubai.

“Providing onsite Covid-19 tests is just another layer of protection for our valued guests.

“Dubai is still one of the most aspirational destinations in the world, and on most bucket lists.

“The coming months provide a unique opportunity for low-risk travellers to explore an incredible destination with perfect weather - without the usual mass influx of tourists.”