JA Lake View Hotel to reopen this week

After a one-year hiatus, JA Lake View Hotel has confirmed it will reopen on Sunday.

The multi award-winning hotel will be offering attractive summer rates to entice international travellers and GCC staycationers alike.

JA Lake View Hotel is the third unique property in the experience-packed JA The Resort in Jebel Ali, Dubai.

The unique structure with panoramic views over the golf course, saltwater lake, and Arabian sea is described as a ‘design-driven property dedicated to sustainability’ and features 348 luxurious rooms and suites ideal for families and groups of friends.

As the closest resort to Expo 2020, JA Lake View Hotel is also ten minutes from Dubai Parks & Resorts, 20 minutes from buzzing JBR and 30 minutes from the Dubai Mall.

It joins the award-winning JA Beach Hotel and the Mediterranean style villa-suites of JA Palm Tree Court to become the only true all- inclusive resort in Dubai.