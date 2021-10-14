El Khoury takes up new sales leadership role with JA Resorts

JA Resorts & Hotels has appointed hospitality veteran and experienced commercial leader Robert El Khoury to the position of vice president of sales and marketing.

He will be responsible for overseeing the commercial function of JA Resorts & Hotels ten-property portfolio across the UAE, Seychelles and Maldives.

Echoing the values and motivation of JA Resorts & Hotels, who celebrate their 40th year in operation this year, El Khoury brings 21 years of MENA experience to the group from multiple hospitality names.

A Lebanese national, he began his career with Dusit Thani in 2000, before spending nine years with IHG Hotels & Resorts in a variety of sales and marketing leadership roles in the UAE, Egypt and Thailand.

He then spent six years with Jumeirah as a director of sales and marketing in Dubai, before being headhunted by Marriott International to roles in Ritz Carlton, Westin, Le Meridien cluster and W The Palm Dubai.

El Khoury also completed an MBA in Hospitality Management from the Emirates Academy in 2014.

“I am excited to take on this new challenge with JA Resorts & Hotels, bringing their outstanding products to the fore globally and in the local market.

“Each of the JA properties is completely individual and provides unique experiences and unforgettable memories for all generations, which is an enticing proposition for our travel partners and future guests,” said El Khoury.

JA Resorts & Hotels is a legacy UAE brand, born in 1981 and holding a longstanding reputation for excellence in the management and operation of award-winning resorts and hotels.