JA Ocean View Hotel to reopen next week

Vibrant beach-front property JA Ocean View Hotel on the Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence is set to officially reopen on Wednesday as Dubai continues to move past the Covid-19 pandemic.

Located by one of the most popular beaches in the United Arab Emirates, and in the heart of the Jumeirah Beach Residence action, the prime location provides direct access to the buzzing walkways of shops, restaurants and cinemas.

Popular with European tourists, the multi award-winning hotel has 346 rooms and suites, all boasting beautiful ocean views from elegant balconies.

Guests at JA Ocean View Hotel can enjoy a range of six enticing restaurants and bars, offering a variety of food.

JA Resorts & Hotels have officially received the #DubaiAssured Stamp, following a health and safety verification process implemented in collaboration with the Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing Dubai and the department of economic development and Dubai municipality.

The stamp indicates that all currently open properties have adopted, and constantly maintain, all necessary precautionary measures and the highest safety standards and protocols.

To go above and beyond in assuring guest safety - JA Resorts & Hotels has introduced a comprehensive programme of protection and prevention which maps the guest journey in each JA property from arrival to check-out, to ensure sanitization, social distancing and vigilant safety protocols.

All nine JA Resorts & Hotels have also implemented the protocols of the World Travel & Tourism Council’s #SafeTravels programme.

Safe Travels allows travellers to recognise governments and businesses around the world which have adopted health and hygiene global standardised protocols and has received the backing of the influential United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).