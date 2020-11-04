JA Manafaru Maldives reopens following Covid-19 shutdown

All-inclusive resort JA Manafaru Maldives is officially reopening today.

The five-star location has spent recent months focused on refurbishment while closed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Work included a remodelling and upgrade of interiors, the introduction of a new bar and lounge over-water concept, new menus in all restaurants and a brand-new Maldivian Cultural Awareness Centre, opening shortly.

Positioned at the most northern tip of Maldives in the beautiful Haa Alifu Atoll, JA Manafaru offers privacy, space and distance from other islands as it sits idyllically where the Arabian Sea meets the vast Indian Ocean.

The remote location is beyond the rest of the islands’ cluster, offering unspoilt natural landscapes to explore.

The award-winning resort describes this as ‘the true Maldivian experience’, whereby guests have the sense of discovering a pristine natural landscape uninterrupted by an excess of tourists.

On the island, there are a wealth of options for the palate with brand-new menu’s, including traditional Indian Ocean cuisine, international fare and seafood feasts.

As with all properties within the JA Resorts & Hotels portfolio, JA Manafaru Maldives is following a full programme of safety and sanitisation which includes government directives and the protocols of the World Travel & Tourism Council #SafeTravels initiative.