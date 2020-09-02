ITB India to offer digital show next year

Officials at ITB India have announced the adoption of a hybrid model for the 2021 event.

The coming tradeshow will be a combination of a live, physical exhibition which is set to take place at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai from April 7th-9th.

This will be followed by a virtual show, on April 15th-16th.

The event will be among the first exhibitions in India to adopt a hybrid model.

The live event will welcome over 8,000 attendees, more than 400 exhibitors, over 500 buyers, and an array of over 150 top speakers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, the virtual event is set to complement the live event by reuniting a much wider audience accompanied with digital innovations to improve audience engagement and connectivity.

“We see how trade fairs are changing as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Personal contact remains the heart of a trade fair.

“At the same time, however, the trade fairs of the future will be hybrid events.

“Classic meetings of exhibitors and visitors will be accompanied by digital events,” said Sonia Prashar, deputy director general of Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, the organiser of ITB India.