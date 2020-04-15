Indo-German Chamber of Commerce signs on for inaugural ITB India

Messe Berlin has announce its cooperation with the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce in the organisation of the inaugural ITB India next year.

The cooperation was formalised in in Berlin, Germany, by Dirk Hoffmann, chief financial officer of Messe Berlin, Martin Buck, senior vice president, travel and logistics, Messe Berlin and Bernhard Steinrücke, director general of the IGCC.

Messe Berlin (Singapore) will be supporting in organising this premier event in India.

With its leading trade show, ITB Asia, it participates in the fastest-growing markets and has been a trendsetter in the Asian tourism world for eleven years now.

“Our intention was to introduce the strong and successful ITB brand to the Indian market.

“We are pleased to have the vast network and expertise of IGCC at our side, which has over 60 years of experience in developing markets in India.

“ITB India is the product of our strategic partnership. Together we will establish ITB India as the leading travel trade show in India,” said Hoffmann.



IGCC director general Bernhard Steinrücke and Martin Buck of Messe Berlin sign on the dotted line

The inaugural ITB India will take place from April 15-17 next year.

It will become an annual, three-day business-to-business trade show and convention curated to build the bridge to the Indian travel market.

The show brings together key travel industry leaders and international exhibitors from various segments of MICE, leisure, corporate and travel technology.

“We’re proud to be supporting Messe Berlin in organising its premier event in the Indian market.

“As ITB is a renowned international brand, we’re delighted to be a key partner and together, make ITB India the leading travel trade event for the India market,” added Steinrücke.

ITB India Conference

The ITB India Conference is part of the inaugural ITB India in Mumbai.

The organisers have announced an exciting conference line-up for next year’s premiere event which includes a wide range of showcases and workshops focusing on corporate travel, travel technology, meetings and incentives, destination marketing, cruise, payments and more.

The conference programme will kick-off on the first day of the show with a keynote interview by PhoCusWright founder Philip Wolf and Deep Kalra, chairman of MakeMyTrip.

