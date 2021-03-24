Saudi Arabia confirmed as partner country for ITB India

ITB India has announced the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) as the official partner country of the 2021 event.

The inaugural ITB India Virtual Event, being held on April 7th-9th, is an annual business-to-business trade show and conference specifically curated to build a bridge to the Indian and south-Asian travel market.

STA is responsible for raising awareness of Saudi, the authentic home of Arabia, as a destination.

“The Saudi Tourism Authority is building a global community dedicated to driving awareness of Saudi as a unique tourism destination offering authentic Arabian experiences to cultural explorers from around the world,” said Fahd Hamidaddin, chief executive officer of STA.

“The destination’s wealth of heritage sites, its dynamic urban centres and the warm hospitality of the Saudi people make it a compelling destination for travellers seeking the new, unexpected stories that make a journey truly memorable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As the official partner country of ITB India, Saudi Tourism Authority will showcase an array of current tourism offerings and destination highlights as well as the exciting new developments on the horizon.

“Saudi offers Indian travellers a unique experience, grounded in Saudi hospitality and redolent of Arabian mystery,” said Hamidaddin.

“Our partnership with ITB India is an important part of our long-term objective to engage, inspire, invite and delight Indian travellers to Saudi.”