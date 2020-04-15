ITB India prepares for 2020 debut

The inaugural ITB India is on track to take place in Mumbai from April 15th-17th next year, with large scale support from the industry.

Four months before the event, an outstanding number of bookings point to a successful premiere.

ITB India will add to the trio of ITB Berlin, ITB Asia and ITB China, to make a quartet and strengthen the global ITB brand.

Messe Berlin and all ITB shows, as well as the tourism industry from around the world, are supporting the new ITB India.

Numerous exhibitors have confirmed their participation at an early stage including the German National Tourist Office, Austria Tourism Council, Sharjah Tourism Council and the ministry of tourism of the Republic of Indonesia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leading minds will take the stage at the ITB India Conference, set to take place parallel to the trade show.

During the three-day event, visitors will have the opportunity to be inspired by leaders in the tourism industry and learn from their experiences.

Visitors will have the chance to learn from top brands and thought leaders a host of companies, including Airbnb, Amadeus, Kayak, Skyscanner, FCM Travel Solutions and PayPal India.

The organisers of ITB India are convinced that the domestic outbound market will continue to grow and that the show will establish itself as the leading travel trade event for the Indian market.

Time will tell if they are correct.

More Information

ITB India 2020 will take place at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai, India.

In its first year it will be organised by the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce and supported by Messe Berlin (Singapore).

The three-day business-to-business travel trade show and convention will focus on the Indian travel market including MICE, corporate, and leisure travel sectors.

Find out more here.