Major players pave way to recovery at ITB India

Key travel industry leaders and international exhibitors from various segments of MICE, Leisure, Corporate and Travel Technology met virtually this week for the 3-in1-show ITB India, MICE Show India and Travel Tech India, hosted on ITB Community in Asia (ITB Community).

The concurrent three-day ITB India Conference featured close to 100 online sessions with over 80 industry experts. Under the heading “Connecting you to the Indian Travel Market”, the focus of this year’s show was to discuss effective strategies to lead the Indian and South Asian travel industry towards recovery and growth and share best practices that will help the industry make meetings and events more sustainable.

Major market players and industry heavyweights such as Agoda, Airbnb, Booking.com, FCM Travel, GIATA, HRS Group, Tourism Australia, Tripadvisor, Uber, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and many more addressed key topics concerning the travel & tourism industry and provided valuable insights and perspectives for shaping corporate strategies and measures.

Katrina Leung, Managing Director of Messe Berlin (Singapore), the organizer of ITB India, MICE Show India and Travel Tech India said: “Our 3-in-1 business-to-business show came to a successful close today, bringing leading industry experts and the most relevant topics virtually to every corner of the world. The 2022 show was a great success virtually, and we look forward to next year’s in-person event, when ITB India 2023 will once again provide the long-awaited human connection and allow for face-to-face business meetings and networking in Mumbai”.

MICE Show India and Travel Tech India were held in conjunction with ITB India Virtual, making them part of the Indian and South Asian travel market’s three-day B2B trade show and convention. At this year’s MICE Show India, top executives from world-renowned MICE associations and leading companies discussed topics ranging from event organisation and management to technological applications and trend forecasting to move the MICE industry forward. Gathering the latest technologies, emerging trends, leading travel brands and innovative startups in one place, Travel Tech India explored innovations, initiatives and case studies from various industry profiles, including technology companies, hotels, OTAs, transportation companies and more.

Alongside ITB India’s conference, international exhibitors representing destinations, hotel chains and tech companies made keen use of the virtual format to present their products and services. Key exhibitors like Berlin Brandenburg Airport, Business Events Perth, German National Tourist Office, GIATA, Melia Hotels International, National Tourism Office of Spain in India, Radisson Blu Hoi An, Royal Commission for AlUla, Sarawak Tourism Board, Tourism New Zealand, Turismo de Portugal and many more presented themselves to a wide online audience.

The on-demand sessions of ITB India, MICE Show India and Travel Tech India Virtual are available until 6 May 2022 and are opened to registered delegates only. To access the on-demand presentations, users can register online at the ITB India website here.

ITB India 2023 to take place as a live- event

ITB India 2023 will be held as a 100% physical event from 26 – 28 April 2023 at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, India. Exhibitors may register for super early bird rate of 15% off Listed Rate before 15 January 2023 via the registration link here.