Hernandez to lead Thanyapura Resort in Phuket

Thanyapura Sports & Health Resort in Phuket has appointed Edgar Toral Hernandez to the role of chief executive.

Hernandez has been a key member of Thanyapura since 2017, holding the role of executive vice president, and has led the team with distinction.

His work has positioned Thanyapura Phuket at the forefront of active holiday destinations, with the location recognised as Asia’s Leading Sports Resort by the World Travel Awards last year.

Announcing the appointment outgoing Thanyapura chief executive, Carl Philipp Berno Graf von Hardenberg, said: “I had the great pleasure of working closely with Edgar for the past three years.

“Together with the executive team and the rest of our Thanyapura Phuket family, I trust that he will continue to expand the vision of Thanyapura to make it even greater.”

Hernandez, who was born in Ecuador and holds a Belgian citizenship, speaks four languages - English, French, Spanish and Italian.

Prior to joining Thanyapura, he worked in various senior operational roles in the hospitality and healthcare industries across Latin America, Europe and Asia.

“I am truly honoured to lead Thanyapura Phuket forward.

“We have the most dedicated people and group of leaders in the sports resort and lifestyle medicine industry.

“Together, we will capture new opportunities and waves of growth by remaining laser-focused on providing the best active holiday experiences for our guests,” Hernandez said.