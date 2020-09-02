Virgin Atlantic to offer five new destinations in September

Virgin Atlantic has added five additional services as the carrier rebuilds its route network.

As countries around the world start to relax travel restrictions, Virgin Atlantic will resume flying from London Heathrow to Delhi, Tel Aviv, Atlanta, Mumbai and Lagos throughout September.

The recovery will continue through 2021, in line with customer demand.

Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented: “We’re continually reviewing our network and as countries begin to open up their borders, we’re introducing more and more flying.

“We’re incredibly excited to resume services to Delhi, Tel Aviv, Atlanta, Mumbai and Lagos this September as well as increasing the frequency to other destinations.

“We are now offering daily flights to New York JFK and Los Angeles and twice weekly flights to Shanghai.

“We will also be restarting flights to further destinations from October onwards, including new services to Pakistan from both London Heathrow and Manchester.

Virgin Atlantic is temporarily operating from terminal two at Heathrow, due to terminal consolidation at the airport.