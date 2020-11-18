ITB India to be hosted online in 2021

The physical debut of ITB India has been delayed for at least one more year after organisers said the 2021 show would be online only.

The move was blamed on to the ongoing travel restrictions created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organisers at Messe Berlin were forced to cancel the inaugural ITB India earlier this year, as the pandemic swept the globe.

Sister event ITB Berlin will also be digital-only next year.

“We had high hopes that we could combine a live and a virtual event for the very first ITB India next April.

“Unfortunately, the travel restrictions in place, and the economic uncertainty resulting from the worldwide pandemic have become too unpredictable to proceed with the show as a hybrid event as originally planned.

“As much as we would have wished to bring the industry together face-to-face, I firmly believe our highest priority should be the health and safety of our attendees and personnel,” said Katrina Leung, managing director of Messe Berlin (Singapore), the organiser of ITB India.

ITB India will take place from April 7th-9th.

The new event format provides exhibitors and attendees with both maximum safety and planning certainty.

The virtual show welcomes over 400 Indian and south-east Asian buyers from MICE, corporate and leisure sectors.

ITB India 2021 Virtual will be hosted on ITB Community in Asia (ITB Community), which is a one of a kind, unrivalled 24/7 experience for trade professionals to forge connections, strike conversations with industry peers and do business all-year-round.