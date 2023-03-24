IHG to Expand Egypt Portfolio with Three New Luxury Hotels

IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has signed a management agreement with Arabella Group to develop three new hotels in Egypt between 2023 and 2026.

The hotels — InterContinental North Coast Direction White, voco Cairo Arabella Plaza Cairo, and Crowne Plaza Cairo Arabella Clubhouse — will see IHG add over 500 keys to its Egypt portfolio in response to the growing demand for luxury resorts and premium hospitality options in the North African country. The agreement strengthens IHG’s presence in the luxury and premium sectors in the region as well as underlines the appeal of its high-end hospitality offering among owners and guests alike.

The new-build hotel projects, currently under construction, are set to open in notable areas of Egypt. The incoming new voco Cairo Arabella Plaza is scheduled to open its doors in July 2023, with the Crowne Plaza Cairo Arabella Clubhouse slated for a January 2026 opening and the InterContinental North Coast Direction White for a September 2026 launch.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG, commented: “Egypt offers a wealth of opportunity for the hospitality industry today with New Cairo and other attractive, high-end destinations attracting more visitors to the nation. The signing of three new hotels alongside Arabella Group will support the growth we are witnessing in the country by offering new and compelling luxury and premium hospitality experiences to satisfy the most discerning of travelers.”

Mohamed Amin El Dokhmesy, president of Arabella Group added: “We are pleased to partner with IHG Hotels & Resorts to expand the footprint of three of its leading brands — InterContinental, voco and Crowne Plaza, in Egypt. IHG has delivered first class hospitality experiences to guests worldwide and in Egypt, and as a partner of Arabella Group, we can guarantee it. With Egypt’s hospitality sector seeing exceptional growth, we are confident that both parties will benefit tremendously from this latest partnership.”

InterContinental North Coast Direction White

The InterContinental North Coast Direction White will be located in Ras El Hekma, one of the fast-growing luxury resort destinations in the region. Ras El Hekma is also considered one of the most desirable beachfront areas along Egypt’s Northern Coast. Located on the Mediterranean sea, the Ras El Hekma bay is gaining popularity thanks to its crystal-clear water, stunning beaches and rich culture. Sprawling across 290 acres of residential, retail and hospitality developments, the Direction White project is set to attract growing numbers of domestic and international tourists to the area.

The hotel will feature 346 lavishly designed rooms that appeal to the taste of luxury-seeking guests. The property’s culinary experiences are also set to be unmatched, with five food and beverage outlets including an all-day dining restaurant, two specialty restaurants, a lobby lounge and a destination pool bar. Meanwhile, the resort will feature a fully equipped 397sqm meeting space for corporate guests. Other facilities to relax and unwind include a club lounge, 1,500sqm spa, health club, and a swimming pool.

The new InterContinental hotel is a 90-minute drive from Alexandria International Airport and less than one hour from the soon-to-open Al Alamein International Airport.

voco Cairo Arabella Plaza

Situated in a prime location in Egypt, New Cairo, Voco Arabella Plaza Cairo promises accessibility to business parks, universities, shopping centres and multiple leisure attractions.

The modest 77-key hotel will cater to the area’s high demand for exclusive and premium hotel experiences. It will house five food and beverage outlets, including an all-day dining restaurant, a range of small-scale signature restaurants and a rooftop bar. The property will feature a swimming pool and health club, while serving corporate guests with a 427sqm meeting space. voco Cairo Arabella Plaza is just 20 minutes from Cairo International Airport and a 35-minute drive to downtown Egypt.

Crowne Plaza Cairo Arabella Clubhouse

Also located in New Cairo, the 146-key Crowne Plaza Cairo Arabella Clubhouse will be situated within the family friendly Arabella Compound — near business parks, universities, leisure attractions and the popular Arabella Plaza.

The hotel will offer a comprehensive, comfortable and elegant guest experience with its three food and beverage outlets, a spa, health club and swimming pool. Domestic and international business travelers are well catered to with a wide meeting space that includes a 750sqm ballroom for special events. Crowne Plaza Cairo Arabella Clubhouse is just 20 minutes from Cairo International Airport and a 35-minute drive to downtown Egypt.

Guests of all the three hotels will benefit from IHG’s best-in-class loyalty program, IHG One Rewards, which provides an elevated guest experience – giving them richer benefits that can be availed on IHG’s new mobile app. The benefits range from suite upgrades and annual lounge memberships to extended check-outs, and much more, depending on the chosen benefit level.

IHG® currently has 7 hotels in Egypt, and 13 hotels in the development pipeline.