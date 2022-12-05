Carlton Cannes to become Europe’s first new generation Regent Hotel in spring 2023

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has today announced an historic addition to its Regent Hotels & Resorts portfolio - a continuation of its partnership with the hotel’s owner and developer Katara Hospitality.

The announcement celebrates the longstanding partnership between IHG Hotels & Resorts and Carlton Cannes owner Katara Hospitality, an award-winning Qatar-based global hotel developer and operator with over 50 years of experience in luxury hospitality.

Carlton Cannes, a Regent Hotel will open in Spring 2023 after a two-year multi-million Euro redevelopment. The property will become a flagship property within the new generation of Regent Hotels & Resorts, as the brand – part of IHG’s Luxury & Lifestyle Collection - returns to reimagine modern luxury once more.

Mr Andrew Humphries, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Katara Hospitality, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be working with IHG to transform the Carlton Cannes into a Regent Hotel, providing an inspiring gateway from which to explore the wonders of the French Riveira. Our aim is to deliver the serene and sensational at every turn. Our significant and continued investment will ensure that the hotel will stand the test of time for many years to come.”

Kenneth Macpherson, EMEAA Regional CEO, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “With a long history of hosting royalty, dignitaries and stars of stage and screen, the Carlton Cannes is one of the world’s most iconic hotels. It is an icon of Riviera glamour, and we look forward to working with strategic partner Katara Hospitality to bring the reimagined Regent experience to life at the Carlton Cannes. This is just the start of our ambition to grow the brand further across Europe.”

Carlton Cannes, a Regent Hotel will have 332 rooms and 37 branded residences, designed by revered French interior designer Tristan Auer, known for his singular approach, polyhedral aesthetics and exquisite vision with just a touch of irreverence. The grand-scale renovation programme skillfully preserves the hotel’s historic features, including its legendary façade, whilst creating a modern-day masterpiece that echoes the design philosophy of new Regent Hotels & Resorts. Guests staying at Calton Cannes – a Regent Hotel will experience the brand’s distinctive new hallmarks.

The epitome of elegance and the ‘Grande Dame’ of Cannes’ hotel scene, the property’s majestic Belle Epoque façade, framed by twin domes, occupies the frontage of an entire city block overlooking the prestigious beachfront promenade, La Croisette.

ADVERTISEMENT

The addition of Carlton Cannes to the Regent Hotels & Resorts portfolio marks a truly historic milestone in the reimagination of the legendary Regent brand since it joined IHG Hotels & Resorts in 2018. Created in 1970 to reinvent luxury travel, the brand builds on a storied heritage of innovation, extraordinary views, landmark destinations and exceptional service. Carlton Cannes will join the new era of Regent along with Chongqing, Shanghai and Phu Quoc in celebrating the most refined experiences for modern luxury trendsetters.

Regent Phu Quoc opened in Vietnam in April this year, becoming the first new-build Regent to open following the brand’s new approach after the elegant renovations of Regent Chongqing and Regent Shanghai the year prior. Regent Hong Kong will come back to Victoria Harbour by year end after a full renovation and is set to be closely followed by the opening of Regent Bali early in 2023.

Over 50 years ago, the founders of Regent Hotels & Resorts set out to redefine luxury travel. Regent Hotels was the pioneer in hotel design with bold firsts, setting the ultimate standards that live across luxury hotel brands to this day. Blending Eastern and Western customs and nuances, Regent’s heritage boasts remarkable locations such as Hong Kong’s waterfront landmark and now La Croisette in Cannes and the hotel will truly become a legend reborn.

Carlton Cannes is one of eight Regent properties in the pipeline for IHG and will be a brand flagship property in Europe. The signing signifies the importance of the French market to IHG. France has long been a go-to destination for European and global leisure and business travellers. Currently there are 63* open hotels and 18* hotels in the pipeline in France.