easyJet and Neos: flights from Southern Italy to New York and Santo Domingo via Milan Malpensa

easyJet and Neos have announced a partnership to further enhance connections from Italy to some of the most attractive intercontinental destinations. Starting from 16 June, easyJet will provide connecting flights from Catania, Naples and Palermo to Neos’ passengers departing for New York JFK Airport and Santo Domingo La Romana Airport, with a stopover at Milan Malpensa Airport, easyJet’s main hub in continental Europe.

As a result of the partnership, easyJet, the leading airline at Milan Malpensa, will offer flights from Catania, Palermo, and Naples to Neos and Alpitour customers heading to the United States and the Dominican Republic, allowing Alpitour Group, the leading tour operator in Italy, to further expand its product offering in Southern Italy.

The partnership will improve connectivity between Italian Southern regions and the main non-European markets served by Neos, offering new travel options for passengers leaving from Sicily and Campania, as well as making access to these regions easier for overseas visitors. Moreover, it will increase passenger influx, enabling Neos passengers to reach a wider range of Italian destinations by taking advantage of easyJet’s extensive network in Italy. Thanks to this partnership, customers will have the possibility to easily collect their luggage at the end of their journey directly at the destination airport.

The partnership, which will enable the distribution of easyJet and Neos connecting flights by Alpitour agencies, builds on the collaboration already in place on the Worldwide by easyJet platform on which Neos will continue to be present.

Lorenzo Lagorio, Country Manager easyJet Italy, said:

“We are excited to launch this partnership with Neos, which allows us to broaden the range of connections from Italy to an increasing number of destinations around the world. At a time of strong recovery for tourism, easyJet is committed to making the travel experience for its Italian customers easier, even when travelling to faraway destinations, while also encouraging tourists from other continents to visit the wonders of our country. The Neos-easyJet partnership is a step in this direction, transforming and improving the concept of travel thanks to two of the most popular brands for those flying to and from Italy”.