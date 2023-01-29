IHG Hotels & Resorts celebrates “Topping Off” of InterContinental Hotel – Bellevue at the Avenue

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, this week commemorated the next milestone in the forthcoming InterContinental Hotels & Resorts luxury hotel in Bellevue, Wash. during a topping-off ceremony alongside company and community leaders. The hotel, which broke ground in January 2020, will mark the IHG Luxury & Lifestyle Collection brand’s Pacific Northwest debut upon its projected fourth quarter 2023 opening.

Featuring 208 rooms, InterContinental Hotel – Bellevue at the Avenue, will occupy nine floors of a 26-story tower within the sprawling mixed-use complex at the heart of Bellevue’s retail and cultural district. The hotel will build upon InterContinental’s more than seven decades of experience pioneering luxury travel in new and emerging destinations and creating enriching and memorable stay experiences. Leisure and business travelers will experience opportunities to lounge in the hotel’s outdoor deck and patio, indulge and recharge in the full-service spa and fitness center, and engage in more than 12,000 square feet of meeting space.

InterContinental Hotel – Bellevue at the Avenue will welcome high-caliber signature bar and international dining concepts in partnership with Montclair Hospitality Group (MHG). Guests can choose from several immersive culinary experiences, including a new restaurant brand featuring Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto, and the popular Wafu-Italian eatery pastaRAMEN by James Beard-nominated Chef Robbie Felice.

Avenue Bellevue will also be home to a first in the Pacific Northwest with the addition of three-Michelin Star Chef Joshua Skenes with his new concept restaurant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joshua Skenes said: “I have been coming to Washington State for years now and have fallen in love with the place. Every time I arrive, I feel myself starting to decompress. This area is one of the few places in the lower 48 where rivers and mountains meet the ocean - all that adds up to provide an abundance of some of the best natural food resources in the country. It is an ideal environment for a restaurant menu dictated by the best of what nature provides on any given day. We are very excited to have the opportunity to build a restaurant here. It’s our goal to build a truly luxurious space — without any sort of pretentiousness, elegance without exclusivity. It is experience and comfort above all. It will be unlike any other eatery in the Pacific Northwest but it is made for everyone.”

Matt Frankiewicz, SVP, Development, Americas for IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “For more than 75 years, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has set the bar for sophisticated travel experiences through a commitment to personalized, attentive service and iconic design. Together with Fortress Development, we are delighted to introduce IHG’s pioneering luxury brand to Bellevue and the region and celebrate the significant progress we have made on this world-class hotel.”

InterContinental Hotel – Bellevue at the Avenue continues its progress towards completion through a collaboration between IHG, owner and developer Fortress Development Group LLC, and management company Benchmark Hospitality. HBA, who previously concepted the Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown, will serve as lead designer.

Andy Lakha, Principal and CEO, Fortress Development, said: “As a child growing up in Pakistan, the InterContinental hotel in Karachi served as a symbol of both luxury and opportunity, and I am honored to work with IHG and our partners to extend that dream by bringing the InterContinental brand to my adopted hometown of Bellevue. This brand’s proven reputation and ability to ignite feelings of wonder and world-class hospitality make for a perfect fit with the visions of the Avenue complex and Bellevue community. I am also delighted to collaborate with the highest caliber of partners, three Michelin Star Chef Joshua Skenes and his team, Montclair Hospitality Group, along with their world-renowned chef partners. I’m thrilled to see this project come closer to fruition.”

As the world’s first and largest international luxury hotel brand, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has delighted guests with new international destinations across travel hot spots and spanning historic buildings, city landmarks and immersive resorts. To date*, there are 208 InterContinental Hotels & Resorts properties worldwide, with 42 open in the Americas. The brand recently completed a significant renovation of InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta, and has additional openings planned across the Americas in Dallas, San Salvador (El Salvador) and Grenada, among others.

For further information or to book, visit www.intercontinental.com