Bottoms up: American to offer drinks from next month

To the relief of passengers, American Airlines will reintroduce full beverage service in all domestic premium cabins from May.

Starting June, beverage service, including canned drinks, juice and water, will begin in the main cabin.

American worked hand-in-hand with the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA) and medical experts from the Travel Health Advisory Panel to determine to the safest way to carefully return the food and beverage program.

“American’s reintroduction of beverage service is a careful and informed process to ensure everyone on board feels safe and comfortable,” said Brady Byrnes, vice president of flight service.

“When customers fly with American, they are trusting us with their safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We worked closely with the union that represents our flight attendants, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, and medical experts on this process.

“Through our partnership, we collectively determined that the timing is right to bring back this service, and we can do so while continuing to give customers peace of mind.”

Feedback from flight attendants and customers will be closely considered as more food and beverage service is introduced incrementally.

Customers will also be reminded of face covering guidelines throughout their time traveling with American.

In accordance with federal guidelines, American requires face coverings to be worn at all times at the airport and onboard the aircraft and can only be briefly removed while the customer is eating or drinking.