Meliá Chiang Mai to open early next month

Meliá Chiang Mai, a 260-key urban hotel in the heart of northern Thailand, will open on April 10th.

Owned by integrated lifestyle real estate group, Asset World Corp Public Company (AWC), and launched by Meliá Hotels International, Meliá Chiang Mai is the first five-star hotel to debut in Chiang Mai since the onset of the global pandemic.

Situated on the lively Charoen Prathet Road, soaring over the River Ping and bustling Night Bazaar, the hotel is part of a roll-out of the Meliá brand in key destinations across Thailand.

The plan began with the launch of the nautical-themed Meliá Koh Samui in 2020.

Meliá Chiang Mai is located six kilometres from the Chiang Mai International Airport, near an array of tourist attractions including the Old Town with its ancient moat and red-brick walls.

The city’s oldest temple, Wat Chiang Man, and the scenic Ang Kaew Reservoir are also within close proximity.

Housed in a 22-floor tower fronted by an adjoining seven-floor podium building, Meliá Chiang Mai’s host of top-notch facilities includes two restaurants, two bars, and two lounges, one with an executive lounge on the 21st floor.

“Meliá Chiang Mai will open with about 160 employees and will eventually employ a total of 240 people,” said Meliá Chiang Mai general manager, Edward Snoeks.

“In addition to being hugely beneficial for local employees and their families, the launch of the first five-star hotel to open in the city since the start of the global pandemic is a much-needed morale boost for the local tourism industry.”