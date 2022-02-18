Meliá Phuket Mai Khao welcomes first guests in Thailand

Meliá Phuket Mai Khao, a wellness-inspired resort that fronts a stretch of sand with a chilled-out beach club and private pool villa, has opened in Thailand.

The resort is the second five-star property to be launched in Thailand under Spanish hotel group Meliá Hotels International as part of a brand roll-out in key destinations across the kingdom.

It is situated on secluded Mai Khao beach.

The 30-suite and 70-villa resort, owned by residential real estate developer Phuket Villa Group, is a 15-minute drive to Phuket International Airport and near an array of attractions including Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation, Sirinat National Park and Wat Phra Thong temple.

Meliá Phuket Mai Khao’s contemporary, light-filled and spacious Mediterranean-inspired accommodations have a focus on simple, clean lines and indoor-outdoor living.

The resort has three accommodation categories.

Each features a single bedroom and is differentiated by an anchoring amenity - be it an outdoor bathtub, a private plunge pool or a wellness arrangement.

All of the suites and villas feature outdoor bathtubs, open-air showers and outdoor terraces to take advantage of Phuket’s tropical climate, which averages 28 degrees Celsius year-round.

Exquisite gardens and fixtures such as white stucco exterior walls also ensure secluded enclaves and the utmost privacy.

“Meliá Phuket Mai Khao’s debut marks such an exciting time for Phuket, signalling our genuine optimism for the future of tourism on Thailand’s largest island,” said Maetapong Upatising, Phuket Villa Group managing director.