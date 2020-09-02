Hyatt Regency Sofia takes company into Bulgaria

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has welcomed the opening of the first Hyatt-branded hotel in Bulgaria, Hyatt Regency Sofia.

The 183-room hotel is located in the heart of the capital on Vasil Levski Square and within walking distance of the major tourist attractions and government institutions.

The opening of the hotel marks an important milestone for Hyatt, growing its brand presence in south-east Europe.

The full range of services and amenities include memorable culinary experiences, flexible spaces to work, collaborate or relax and expansive technology-enabled facilities for meetings and events, along with expert planners who anticipate every detail.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of the very first Hyatt hotel in the beautiful city of Sofia,” said Laurent Schauder, general manager of Hyatt Regency Sofia.

“The hotel’s central location is perfect for business and leisure travellers alike to enjoy this vibrant city, its vivid culture and rich history.”

Hyatt Regency Sofia offers easy access to cultural city hotspots including the National Assembly, which houses the country’s parliament.

Other nearby tourist attractions include the Vasil Levski Monument, the National Academy of Arts, Sofia University and the gold-domed St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, symbol of Sofia and one of the largest and most beautifully ornate Eastern Orthodox temples in the world.

Hyatt Regency Sofia boasts 183 contemporary guestrooms, including 22 stylish suites of which many feature spacious terraces offering marvellous courtyard views.

Each guestroom has floor-to-ceiling windows, generous workspaces and well-appointed bathrooms with walk-in rain showers.