Hyatt Announces the Opening of Four New Bulgarian Resorts

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced the openings of Secrets Sunny Beach Resort & Spa, Dreams Sunny Beach Resort & Spa, AluaSun Helios Beach, and Alua Helios Bay, representing the entry of the Inclusive Collection, part of World of Hyatt, into a third European country, complimenting the existing presence of Hyatt’s all-inclusive resort brands in Spain and Greece.

The four resorts are now bookable through Hyatt channels, and World of Hyatt members may earn and redeem points at the new Bulgarian properties.

“We are committed to bringing our best-in-class all-inclusive model to Bulgaria with the opening of four resorts in Obzor and Sunny Beach,” said Javier Coll, group president of global business development and innovation, Inclusive Collection, Hyatt. “This expansion is a testament to our intentional growth throughout Europe, and we look forward to the resorts welcoming guests to our Secrets, Dreams, Alua and AluaSun resorts for an unforgettable experience.”

Sunny Beach’s Premier Waterfront Destinations

Located within steps to the coastline of Sunny Beach, the largest resort town in Bulgaria, the adults-only Secrets Sunny Beach Resort & Spa is situated adjacent to the family-friendly Dreams Sunny Beach Resort & Spa, promising the personalized all-inclusive amenities, benefits and experiences guests have come to enjoy when staying with each of these brands.

Secrets Sunny Beach Resort & Spa features 335 guestrooms and suites overlooking the sea, with Preferred Club options. Combining welcoming architecture and an idyllic experience for a couple’s escape, this resort offers three infinity pools, one outdoor pool with a swim-up bar, an indoor pool, whirlpool, a full-service spa, six restaurants and four bars offering unlimited top-shelf domestic and international spirits. Activities on property include live music, Pilates, yoga, aqua spinning, and more.

Dreams Sunny Beach Resort & Spa features 597 thoughtfully designed guestrooms to accommodate couples and families, with Preferred Club options, family suites, and access to Secrets Sunny Beach Resort & Spa for adult guests. The resort offers expansive activities for both adults and children to enjoy, including five outdoor pools, one indoor pool, five restaurants, five bars and athletic courts. Younger guests can take advantage of the Explorer’s Club for Kids ages 3-12, the Core Zone Teens Club for ages 13-17, a playground with climbing frames and slides, a children’s pool with water slides and a splash park.

As part of Secrets and Dreams signature Unlimited-Luxury® inclusions, both resorts offer guests a variety of additional amenities including unique daytime programming and live evening entertainment. The resorts also feature fully equipped fitness centers, and each has a world-class Spa by Natura Bissé®. These amenities, coupled with the exclusive beachside location offer guests – couples or families – the opportunity to immerse themselves in the surrounding culture while enjoying pampering spa treatments, chef-driven culinary experiences and personalized service the brands are known for.

Beachfront Tranquility in Obzor

Located in the serene coastal town of Obzor on the panoramic road connecting the Southern and Northern Black Sea coast, AluaSun Helios Beach and Alua Helios Bay offer direct access to one of the longest beaches in Bulgaria, with close proximity to the cities of Varna, Bourgas and Nessebar.

AluaSun Helios Beach offers 192 guestrooms with breathtaking sunrise and sunset views, overlooking extensive gardens and green areas, creating a blissful resort experience. The resort offers a cozy, family-friendly atmosphere, including an outdoor swimming pool with a dedicated children’s area of the pool, an expansive gym, three restaurants with varied gastronomy, and three bars offering guests the opportunity to relax with their favorite drinks.

Alua Helios Bay features 318 guestrooms with balconies overlooking the Black Sea. Guests can enjoy amenities such as one outdoor pool, a dedicated outdoor children’s pool, an indoor pool that features a child section, a gym, and a wellness area. The resort allows guests to tailor their experience to best suit their desires with additional offerings such as four restaurants and five bars that serve a variety of culinary to indulge in.

Both resorts feature the Astro Club, which provides age-appropriate activities for children between the ages of 4 and 12, as well as a diverse range of entertainment and activities that can be enjoyed by the entire family. For guests seeking a more luxurious experience, My Favorite Club provides exclusive facilities and additional services in a private section of the resort.

“Luxury all-inclusive travel is evolving, and guests are seeking more holistic experiences that offer the consistency of a trusted brand coupled with exciting and immersive destination offerings. These new Bulgarian resorts embody the desires of modern travelers and the Inclusive Collection’s commitment to meeting guest needs and exceeding every expectation,” said Gonzalo del Peon, group president, global and commercial, Inclusive Collection, Hyatt.

The new coastal properties bolster Hyatt’s brand presence in Bulgaria, joining the existing Hyatt Regency Sofia as well as Hyatt Regency Pravets Resort, which is slated to open later this year.

For more information or to book a stay, please visit www.hyatt.com.