Emirates adds latest Africa destinations

Emirates will resume flights to Accra, Ghana and Abidjan, Ivory Coast from September 6th.

The addition of these two destinations takes the total number of points served by Emirates in Africa to 11.

This will also take the airline’s passenger network to 81 destinations in September, offering customers around the world even more connections to Dubai, and via Dubai, as the airline safely and gradually resumes passenger operations to meet passenger demand.

Flights from Dubai to Accra and Abidjan will be linked services, operating three times a week.

The flights will be operated with the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER.

Customers can stop over or travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors.