Hurtigruten suspends operations from pole to pole

Hurtigruten will cease operations from pole to pole until the end of April in the wake of the global coronavirus outbreak,

“To temporarily suspend operations was a difficult decision to make.

“And it’s an emotional moment for me and the entire Hurtigruten team.

“But I firmly believe it is the only responsible decision in the extraordinary crisis the world is currently facing,” said Hurtigruten chief executive Daniel Skjeldam.

Hurtigruten last week committed to pause operations in United States waters for 30 days

Princess Cruises, Carnival, Cunard, Uniworld and Viking are among the other lines to have suspended operations.

Over the past weeks, Hurtigruten has encouraged guests to move their bookings free of charge and have been working around-the-clock to help guests return to their home countries.

Now, the expedition cruise company pauses their global expedition cruise operations through April 28th and their Norwegian coastal cruises through April 19th.

“We care about our role in the global society.

“That is why we are now taking these monumental steps to follow up on our continued commitment to take all appropriate actions to combat the spread of COVID-19,” added Skjeldam.

Guests who have their voyages cancelled because of the temporary suspension of operations are offered a Hurtigruten future cruise voucher in the amount of 125 per cent of amounts paid (including fees).

“After more than 125 years of operation, we’ve learned from our past experiences weathering storms such as wars, recessions and outbreaks.

“This is a setback for us, for the local communities and for our guests.

“But the setback is only temporarily,” said Skjeldam.

“I am confident that this decision was both right and responsible.

“And I am confident that Hurtigruten and our explorers will hit the ground running as soon as we resume operations – embarking on life-changing adventures with all the Hurtigruten difference.”

