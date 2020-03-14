Carnival Cruise Line to halt sailings until early April

Carnival Cruise Line will “pause” operations immediately across its fleet of ships based in North America.

The organisation said it planned to resume sailings on Friday, April 10th.

All ships currently at sea will continue their voyages and return to their homeports as scheduled.

“Throughout this Covid-19 situation that has now turned into a global pandemic, we have implemented higher and higher levels of screening, monitoring and sanitation protocols to protect the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we serve,” said a statement from the cruise line.

“While Carnival has not had a diagnosed case linked to our operation, we realise this situation is bigger than the cruise industry and we will continue to do our part to support public officials to manage and contain this unprecedented public health challenge.”

ADVERTISEMENT

All booked guests will be contacted directly regarding their cruise and their options.

“Our guests have been tremendously patient and understanding as we have reacted to a rapidly changing situation and a desire to be responsive to authorities in the United States and the destinations we visit,” added Carnival.

“We are very sorry that this decision will disrupt the vacation plans for our guests and look forward to resuming operations and providing our guests safe, fun and memorable vacations.

“And it goes without saying, we can only do that with the support of our outstanding onboard team members who have been nothing short of amazing during this prolonged period of challenge.”