Vietnam Airlines suspends international flights

Vietnam Airlines has become the latest airline to temporarily suspend all international flights within its network.

As it stands, the flag-carrier hopes to resume operations at the end of April.

The decision has been taken due to the complex developments surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, the airline added.

Specifically, flights to south-east Asian countries, including Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar will be halted from Saturday.

Flights to the UK and Japan will be temporarily suspended Monday.

Regarding Germany and Australia, flights to these countries will be stopped from the March 24th, while those returning to Vietnam will be halted from March 25th.

Previously, Vietnam Airlines has temporarily suspended services connecting Vietnam and China, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, France, Russia, Malaysia, and Taiwan.

Passengers planning to travel overseas during this period are urged to check the flight schedules on Vietnam Airlines’ website.

