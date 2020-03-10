Uniworld cancels European sailings until late April

Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection has followed the likes of Princess Cruises and Viking, announcing it will cancel all European sailings until April 23rd.

Following the decision, guests are being offered the opportunity to rebook travel dates to any 2020 or 2021 cruise or receive a future credit eligible to be used during the next 24 months.

Uniworld chief executive, Ellen Bettridge, explained: “We have been closely monitoring the world’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic and given recent news, we do not believe we can continue to offer the award-winning Uniworld experience you have come to expect and deserve at this time.”

She added: “We know this global situation has caused confusion and anxiety for many; the details of your travel plans should not add to your list of concerns.

“Our updated cancellation policy will allow guests more time to make decisions about upcoming travels.

“For bookings after April 23rd, guests can now cancel up to 14 days prior to their cruise and rebook on any 2020 or 2021 cruise without penalty or have the option to rebook with our TTC sister brands – from Trafalgar to Insight Vacations – for 2020 to 2021.”

Full details on the updated Uniworld cancellation policy can be found here.

Bettridge concluded: “Beyond service, there is something else a hundred years in travel has taught us: resilience.

“We know this industry – which has weathered many difficult times over the last century – is strong because we’re in it together.

“We all believe in the power of travel; it’s potential to open borders, connect cultures and drive local economies.

“Let us not forget that during these next days; we will all be better for it.”