Cunard and P&O Cruises suspend sailings until April

As a result of the continued impact of Covid-19, Cunard will be suspending new cruises on its ships until April 11th.

The move follows a recommendation by the Cruise Lines International Association for cruise lines to voluntarily and temporarily suspend operations from United States ports for 30 days.

Cunard president, Simon Palethorpe, said: “Having reviewed all of our ship operations and industry recommendations, we have decided no new guests or crew will be joining our ships as we suspend operations until April 11th.

“This pause in operations has been done in an abundance of caution to support the global effort to contain the spread of Covid-19.”

All guests impacted directly by this temporary suspension are being contacted regarding their voyage and their options.

Palethorpe continued: “These truly are unprecedented times, the likes of which we have certainly never seen before.

“We are really sorry for the disruption and disappointment that this extraordinary measure will cause.

We hope everyone will understand that we have to take these measures in the interests pf protecting the wellbeing of our guests and crew.”

P&O Cruises, which is also owned by Carnival Corporation, took a similar decision.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow added: “Having reviewed all of our ship operations and industry recommendations, we will bring our ships back to Southampton and suspend any new cruises until April 11th.”

For all guests impacted by this temporary suspension, P&O Cruises will provide a 125 per cent future cruise credit.

This credit will be applied automatically to a guest account for use on a P&O Cruises holiday departing before the end of March 2022.

Ludlow continued: “Given the immediate situation we are also looking at Iona’s itineraries in light of current restrictions in Norway and will provide an update to guests when we have more clarity.”

Carnival Cruise Lines announced it would suspend sailings earlier.

