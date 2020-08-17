Hudson to lead Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort

Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort has announced the appointment of Daryn Hudson as its general manager.

The move comes ahead of a planned opening in October.

A highly-skilled hospitality professional, Hudson brings a wealth of experience to the role, having joined Marriott International for the first time in 2005 as director of food and beverage at the Surfers Paradise Marriott Resort & Spa.

He has gone on to become one the company’s most highly-regarded executives.

Having moved to south-east Asia to take up senior roles at Marriott hotels in Manila, Hudson achieved his first general manager role in 2013 at Marriott Executive Apartments Sathorn Vista, Bangkok.

Most recently, he was general manager of the Stones Hotel - Legian Bali, Autograph Collection, where he succeeded in improving overall performance, and re-positioning the hotel in the Bali market.

During his stellar career, Hudson has also successfully completed a series of Marriott leadership programs, including executive leadership training in Asia Pacific and the United States.

“I am delighted to take this opportunity.

“With its large room count and impressive facilities, Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort will bring something new to the island’s hospitality landscape, providing options for leisure travellers and large-scale corporate events.

“I look forward to working with our entire team as we prepare to welcome our first guests later this year,” said Hudson.

Hudson will be based in Phuket with his wife and two daughters.