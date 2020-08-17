Air Astana to return to Frankfurt tomorrow

Air Astana will resume direct flights from Kazakhstani capital Nur-Sultan to Frankfurt tomorrow.

Services will initially be operated four-times a week, increasing to a daily departure next month.

Flights will be operated using the latest Airbus A321LR aircraft, with flight times being six hours and 20 minutes outbound to Frankfurt and five hours and 45 minutes on the return to Nur-Sultan.

The schedule of the flight has also been updated to a morning arrival in Frankfurt, enabling maximum connectivity with partner airlines across Europe and North America.

Air Astana’s fleet of A321LR aircraft boast 16 flat-bed business class seats and 150 economy class seats furnished with personalised inflight entertainment screens.

ADVERTISEMENT

The flight between Nur-Sultan and Frankfurt is operated in codeshare partnership with Lufthansa.

In accordance with German health regulations, all passengers (except those in transit) travelling to Germany from Kazakhstan must undertake a Covid-19 test at the point of departure within 48 hours of departure, or within 72 hours of entering Germany.

Passengers will also be required to fill out two copies of a ‘passenger locator card’ during the flight.

Air Astana resumed domestic network in May.

Services to several international destinations recommenced during June and July, with Almaty to Dubai and Atyrau to Amsterdam services being added today, together with Almaty to Kyiv later in the week.