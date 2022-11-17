Marriott International Set to Expand Portfolio

Marriott International, Inc., today announced plans to expand its select service portfolio in Greater China with the expected addition of 30 hotels in the segment by the end of 2023.

The additions are fueled by the strong demand for Marriott’s select service accommodations in emerging destinations and complement an existing portfolio of more than 460 properties in the region. Marriott’s select service portfolio currently includes the following brands spanning across 67 cities in Greater China: Moxy Hotels, Fairfield by Marriott, Courtyard by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, AC Hotels by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, and Element Hotels.

Marriott’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands offers unique brand choices to capture changes in consumer needs and characteristics across different destinations. The expansion of the select service portfolio in the region will elevate consumers’ travel choices in China’s second-and third-tier cities, such as Foshan and Changchun, while expanding its presence in first-tier cities like Shanghai.

“Representing over 50 percent of Marriott International hotels expected to open in Greater China across 2022 and 2023, our select-service brand portfolio is a growth engine for the company as we continue to expand,” said Gavin Yu, Chief Development Officer, Greater China, Marriott International. “With a well-defined ‘Brand + Destination’ development strategy, we see great growth potential in providing approachable and moderately priced choices across emerging destinations. We plan to continue to work with our owners and franchisees to enhance our select-service brands portfolio through new-builds and conversions in destinations where our guests aspire to travel.”

The company is also enhancing its strategic positioning in Greater China through dual-brand projects and its franchise-plus model. The unique design of the dual-brand model will accommodate travelers’ growing desires for flexible accommodation by offering consumers more choices. In 2022, the company signed six dual-brand hotel projects representing 14 hotels, among which three are under the Fairfield by Marriott brand and two under the Four Points by Sheraton brand. With the franchise-plus model, Marriott helps to streamline hotel openings and initial stage operations and uphold brand quality. The model involves Marriott working closely with franchisees and recommending candidates for the initial general manager who, once employed by the franchisee, works toward the hotel opening and throughout the initial year of operations by leveraging Marriott’s supports, system, and resources.

Upcoming anticipated openings across Greater China include:

The highly anticipated brand debut of AC Hotels by Marriott in Suzhou is expected to welcome guests in December 2022 with a sleek, purposeful hotel design that offers an effortless experience to provide guests with everything they need. Travelers heading to iconic destinations such as Chengdu and Wuhan can soon enjoy AC Hotels’ refined experience through seamless service, curated furnishings and artwork, and thoughtful programming.

The energetic Moxy Hotels brand, which currently has six existing hotels in five Chinese cities including Shanghai, Shenzhen, Xi’an, etc., is set to bring its “Play On” spirit to more cities through its anticipated debut in Suzhou and Xi’an. Preparing for its future entry into Chongqing and Ningbo, Moxy Hotels is expected to introduce a Chinese version of its design prototype, incorporating local influences into its vibrant, social interior spaces to offer guest experiences that are always buzzing with high energy.

Evoking the feelings of calming simplicity, Fairfield by Marriott brings comfort to travelers who look for quality and value with its contemporary and uplifting design inspired by natural surroundings. The opening of the brand’s 150th hotel in Greater China — Fairfield by Marriott Hangzhou Xihu District — earlier this year marked the company’s ambition to extend diversified, affordable travel experiences and products to guests. In 2023, 10 Fairfield by Marriott hotels are expected to enter several niche destinations in eastern China, including the county-level cities Kunshan and Zhuji, which are the respective origins of Kunqu Opera and Wuyue culture.

The trailblazing Courtyard by Marriott brand expects to celebrate its 50th hotel milestone in the Chinese market in the middle of 2023, with anticipated property additions in Chongli, the location for skiing events during the 2022 Winter Olympics, as well as in Jiuzhaigou, a nature reserve designated by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site. The hotels will allow guests to escape to hidden gems across the country and offer an inviting hospitality experience for business and leisure guests to smoothly shift from work to relaxation.

Four Points by Sheraton, with the most robust share of Marriott’s select-service pipeline in Greater China, enables guests to kick back and relax while enjoying the brand’s signature Best Brews® program offering local beers on-tap. The brand expects to accelerate its growth in Greater China with over five planned openings in 2023. Four Points by Sheraton will offer an authentic sense of the local culture paired with friendly, genuine service to allow guests to unwind in a casual environment.

The future-focused brand for music enthusiasts and tech-savvy travelers, Aloft Hotels, is set to expand its footprint in 2023 with two hotel openings in Beijing and Yantai. The brand will deliver a “different by design” experience to bring people together through a lively social scene and innovative music programming.

In addition, travelers will soon be able to immerse themselves in a well-balanced and nature-influenced environment with the planned opening of Element Hotels in Guangzhou Baiyun in 2023.

Marriott International is well-positioned in Greater China with over 460 existing properties, spanning 23 brands in 120 cities and destinations. With a vision to deliver a one-of-a-kind travel experience, Marriott is committed to inspiring travel and connecting with guests through its award-winning travel program, Marriott Bonvoy, and its unparalleled portfolio of 30 leading brands.