Hotelbeds signs partnership with easyJet Holidays

Hotelbeds has announced a strategic partnership with easyJet Holidays .

The bedbank has signed a five-year accommodation supplier agreement with the airline, with easyJet set to feature handpicked hotels from the platform on its website.

The Hotelbeds platform provides access to more than 180,000 unique hotel properties around the world.

Carlos Muñoz, managing director, Hotelbeds, said: “As the strategic bedbank partner of easyJet Holidays, we look forward to watching it grow into one of Europe’s biggest holiday companies.

“All of us at Hotelbeds are immensely proud of the work we have done in helping easyJet Holidays reach this point and we’re delighted to be able to continue working with them.

“This has demonstrated that Hotelbeds has the experience, technology and hotelier relationships available to help airlines implement and grow their tour operating volumes.

“This is already our fastest growing area, with over 40 partners globally.”

This deal adds to the over 40 airlines that currently partner with Hotelbeds, including the recently announced partnerships with Singapore Airlines and Luxair.

Garry Wilson, chief executive, easyJet Holidays, commented: “We have just launched our new easyJet Holidays business bringing it in-house and selling directly to customers for the first time.

“It’s great to be able to continue our relationship with Hotelbeds working with them as a strategic bedbank partner.

“We’ve handpicked a portion of their properties to feature alongside a selection of our directly contracted hotels to give our customers some of the best hotels in Europe for their beach and city holidays.

“We look forward to growing and scaling our business working alongside Hotelbeds and complementing our in-house team.”