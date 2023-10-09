easyJet Launches ‘Orange Drop’: Weekly Deals on Flights and Package Holidays

easyJet, Europe’s leading airline, has launched Orange Drop, a handpicked supply of recommendations and the latest offers, brought to customers every single week.

This week customers can bag a bargain winter break with a 48 hour sale on flights and package holidays offering up to 15% off on over half a million seats on selected easyJet flights to and from the UK as well as discounts across package holiday offerings with easyJet holidays.

The discounted fares can be booked now until 8am on Thursday 5 October 2023 and will be available on selected flights to and from the UK between 1 November 2023 and 31 January 2024 to over 120 destinations across the airline’s unrivalled network spanning Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

Holidaymakers can make additional savings across both beach and city breaks when trips are booked as a package with easyJet holidays, the UK’s fastest growing tour operator.

Make the most of discounts on flights from the UK to Reykjavik and discover the winter gem of Iceland, with natural wonders from the Northern Lights to fjords and geysers. Or for those seeking some winter sun, easyJet now flies to Egypt’s coastal hot spot Hurghada from eight UK airports. Customers can also take advantage of lower prices to Faro and enjoy Portugal’s Algarve region while avoiding the peak summer crowds.

easyJet also recently launched five new winter routes from London Stansted, London Southend, Birmingham and Bournemouth to France, Switzerland and Austria offering even more choice for those looking to hit the slopes in the Alps this winter.

Great value fares are available to book now on easyjet.com until 8am on Thursday 5 October 2023 for flights between 1 November 2023 and 31 January 2024, including:

London Luton, Manchester and Edinburgh to Reykjavik from £24.99*

London Stansted to Geneva and Zurich from £27.99*

London Southend to Grenoble from £20.99*

Bournemouth to Lyon from £19.99*

Birmingham to Salzburg from £17.99*

Liverpool and Belfast to Faro from £13.99, Manchester and Bristol to Faro from £14.99*

Book with easyJet holidays (www.easyjet.com/en/holidays tel: 0330 365 5005)

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 3* Boutique Calas de Alicante in Spain on a Bed & Breakfast basis for £296 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Glasgow on 14 December 2023

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Aladdin Beach Resort in Egypt on an all-inclusive basis for £509 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Luton on 8 December 2023

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 5* Iberostar Selection Kantaoui Bay in Tunisia on a half-board basis for £281 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Bristol on 8 January 2024

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager said:

“We are delighted to be bringing our customers handpicked recommendations and the latest offers each week with our new Orange Drop, starting with discounts on flights and package holidays for this winter, so that our customers can book a bargain getaway.

“With flights across over 120 destinations from the UK to choose from, to some of the most popular holiday destinations across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East, now is a great time to book a trip with easyJet, and we look forward to taking even more of our customers away this winter.”

To hear about future Orange Drops, visit easyjet.com