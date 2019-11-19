easyJet Holidays officially relaunches to UK travellers

easyJet has relaunched its holiday business, meaning UK customers can book European hotels together with a flight from the carrier on one platform.

easyJet Holidays will offer peak-time holiday availability and more weekend flying than anyone else.

The business has been built to overcome the things that frustrate travellers the most, the low-cost carrier said.

These include the amount of time spent looking for good deals, the added expense of travelling at preferred times and the lack of flexibility with flight times and dates.

easyJet customers will benefit from ultimate flexibility and can choose exactly how many nights they wish to stay thanks to the strength of the easyJet fleet and its flying schedule.

The airline has more than 330 aircraft flying up to 670 routes a day to beach and city locations, resulting in great-value holidays, no matter the duration or time of year.

The business has also introduced new technology to ensure a quick and seamless customer experience, including integration with easyJet’s app and a completely new website.

Garry Wilson, chief executive of easyJet Holidays, said: ““easyJet has been a pioneer in transforming travel for almost 25 years and we want to bring that to the holidays sector.

“We know the way people travel is continuously evolving; we know customers want flexibility on when and how they holiday; we know customers want flexibility on when and how they holiday; we know they want to be able to easily pick a hotel to suit their needs and we know they want a hassle-free booking process.

“We’re really excited to help meet these needs with the launch of our new modern and relevant holidays business.”

easyJet initially released the new along with its annual results earlier this month.