ShuiQi Spa at Atlantis, the Palm launches Comfort Zone partnership

ShuiQi Spa at Atlantis, the Palm has partnered with Comfort Zone, the skincare brand of the Italian Davines Group.

Founded in 1996 by Davide Bollati, pharmacist, cosmetologist and current chairman of the group, the science-based holistic approach sees the skin as an expression of mind and body combined.

His integrated approach for Comfort Zone includes an array of spa treatments, homecare products and lifestyle advice, with formulas that are rich in natural-origin ingredients and high-tech molecules, and free from animal derivatives, parabens and silicones.

ShuiQi guests can now enjoy an innovative wellness journey with the choice of ten new treatments in one of the spa’s 27 treatment rooms, to indulge both body and mind.

In partnership with the Atlantis team, the Product House, has created integrated, bespoke offerings to showcase the powerful and unique elements of Comfort Zone.

They have also developed a unique, modular retail element, promoting signature treatments, journeys and products that bring the interactive elements of science and nature to life.

The collaboration is a perfect fit for ShuiQi Spa where the rituals have been based on water (Shui) and the flow of energy (Qi).

ShiQui Spa director, Rosemary Read-Larsen, said: “We are very excited to launch Comfort Zone as a brand-new concept for ShuiQi Spa.

“Clean, non-toxic, and free from artificial colours and animal derivatives [ comfort zone ] select the finest natural-origin ingredients to give skin the benefit of ‘real’ active beauty.”