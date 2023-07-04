easyJet holidays, have announced they will launch 15 new routes for next summer from Birmingham

Europe’s leading airline easyjet and the UK’s fastest growing tour operator easyJet holidays, have today announced they will launch 15 new routes for next summer from Birmingham, with thousands of package holidays on sale today to the range of brand new destinations.

Holidaymakers from Birmingham looking for a relaxing beach holiday, or exciting city escape, now have thousands of packages to choose from with easyJet holidays and can make the most of brand new routes to Barcelona, Tenerife, Antalya, Berlin, Jersey, Malaga, Sharm El Sheikh, Rhodes, Alicante, Dalaman, Corfu, Heraklion, Larnaca, Tunisia and Kos.

easyJet holidays customers have exclusive early access to the flying schedule, enabling them to book packages from today. What’s more, packages include flights, hotel, 23kg luggage and transfers on beach holidays, all covered by its Ultimate Flexibility, offering freedom to change a booking, a refund guarantee, and best price guarantee. Flights across the new routes will be on sale on easyJet.com in the coming months.

The network expansion comes just a month after easyJet confirmed that that it will open a new three-aircraft base at Birmingham Airport in spring 2024.

easyJet already serves 13 key domestic connections and international routes from Birmingham to popular beach and city destinationsincluding Amsterdam, Geneva, Milan, Naples, Lisbon, Faro and Palma de Mallorca. The opening of the base with the addition of three aircraft at the airport has enabled the airline to further expand its Birmingham network with 15 new routes that will prove popular with leisure and business travellers flying from the UK’s second largest city.

Paul Bixby, Commercial Director at easyJet holidays, said:

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re delighted to be putting thousands of package holidays on sale from Birmingham today. We’re absolutely committed to ensuring our brilliant holidays at unbeatable prices are available to holidaymakers across the UK, so we’re pleased that those from the West Midlands can now fly from their doorstep.

“We’re offering a huge range of holidays on the 15 brand new routes. Whether customers are seeking relaxation by the pool, or a cultural city escape, we’re got a fantastic range of Europe’s most loved destinations, with hundreds of hotels to choose from.”

Ali Gayward, UK Country Manager at easyJet, said:

“We are delighted to announce our network expansion for our new base in Birmingham, which will create around 100 direct jobs for pilots and crew and over 1,200 more indirect jobs.

“Investing in a ninth base in Birmingham further strengthens easyJet’s network by positioning it as the carrier of choice to serve UK consumers and capture the continued demand for travel, further growing its share of the UK leisure market for both the airline and easyJet holidays.”

Tom Screen, Aviation Director for Birmingham Airport (BHX), said:

“As we look forward to easyJet basing three of its aircraft here from March 2024, we are thrilled to see the launch of easyJet holidays to BHX customers.

“In addition to an attractive roster of destinations, including beach resorts like Faro, Palma and Malaga and cities like Berlin and Paris, easyJet holidays customers get exclusive early access to new flight schedules.

“With packages including flights, 23kg of luggage and transfers, easyJet staying true to its name - by making things easy for customers.”

Customers from Birmingham have a huge range of package holidays to choose from, (www.easyjet.com/en/holidays tel: 0330 365 5005):

> Antalya: seven nights at the 4* Eftalia Splash Resort on an All Inclusive basis for £601 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Birmingham on 6 May 2024.

> Sharm El Sheikh: seven nights at the 5* Aurora Oriental Resort on an All Inclusive basis for £561 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Birmingham on 1 June 2024.

> Tenerife: seven nights at the 4* Landmar Costa Los Gigantes on an All Inclusive basis for £787 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Birmingham on 16 September 2024.

> Berlin: three nights at the 4* Hotel Riu Plaza Berlin on a Bed & Breakfast basis for £366 per person including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from Birmingham on 3 May 2024.

> Paris: three nights at the 4* Dream Castle Paris on a Bed & Breakfast basis for £332 per person including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from Birmingham on 24 April 2024.