Hilton Offers Third Annual Sweepstakes to Celebrate Travel Advisors

Hilton, as a Platinum Proud Partner of the American Society of Travel Advisors, has announced the launch of its third-annual Travel Advisor Appreciation Sweepstakes for National Travel Advisor Appreciation Month, celebrated each May to highlight the contributions of advisors to the overall travel industry.

To participate, travel advisors are invited to watch a short video on Hilton’s Environmental, Social and Governance initiatives and complete a short quiz. Travel advisors who enter the sweepstakes in May will have an opportunity to be among 10 winners selected to win 80,000 Hilton Honors Points, which can be used at any of Hilton’s 7,100 properties around the world.

Travel advisors are pivotal to the travel and hospitality industry. Not only do they offer travelers benefits, including years of expertise, destination knowledge and cost saving, they also can play a pivotal role in driving responsible and sustainable tourism forward. And with more travelers seeking unique, purposeful experiences on their trips, travel advisors can point them in the right direction and provide recommendations for hotels that closely match their needs and values.

The work of travel advisors not only supports Hilton in its mission to protect the communities where it operates for generations to come, but it also helps travelers themselves make purposeful, informed decisions about where they stay while on the road.

“As we kick off Travel Advisor Appreciation Month, I’m pleased to share that we’ve relaunched our new travel advisor portal, travelagents.hilton.com and expanded our travel agency business development team to support increased agency business,” said Veronique Deblois VTA, CTIE, senior director, Global Travel Partnerships, Hilton. “Additionally, we’ve revamped our travel advisor rates program to offer even deeper discounts to our valued advisor partners. Together, these enhancements will provide timely updates on new products and opportunities for travel advisors—and just in time for National Travel Advisor Day.”

“We’re thrilled to launch a sweepstakes to thank our travel advisor partners for their support of Hilton and the immense value they bring to the travel and hospitality industry,” said John Ryan, vice president, Global Travel Partnerships, Leisure and All-Inclusive Sales, Hilton. “To show our appreciation, we are pleased to offer 10 great prizes that will help you, our advisor friends, experience Hilton first-hand for your own personal travel.”

The Travel Advisor Appreciation Sweepstakes runs now through May 31, 2023, and is available to travel advisors residing in the Americas, APAC and EMEA. Winners will be notified around June 9, 2023.

For full details and to enter the Travel Advisor Appreciation Sweepstakes, complete the survey here. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/taappreciation2023