Celebrate The Coronation With Quintessentially British Culinary Delights At Atlantis The Royal

With the crowning of King Charles III just around the corner, the world’s most ultra-luxury destination resort, Atlantis The Royal is going all out to celebrate. From a meticulously curated set menu at Dinner by Heston Blumenthal inspired by coronations throughout British history, to exclusive mouth-watering Coronation Specials at celebrity atelier, Little Venice Cake Company – here’s how residents and tourists alike can celebrate at Atlantis The Royal.

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal – an unmissable historic dining experience

To commemorate the highly anticipated historic event, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, one of the world’s most unique gastronomic experiences, is showcasing an exclusive Royal Cooking menu. The five-course tasting experience is inspired by dishes served at Britain’s most iconic coronations; from the coronation of Henry V (1413) and the longest reigning Monarch in English history, Elizabeth II (1953), to King James II (1685) and the lavish ceremony of George IV (1821), the menu takes discoveries and fascinations of history into a new and evolving modern dining experience.

Curated by Chef Director, Deiniol Pritchard, the menu saw an intensive two-month research period, working alongside renowned food historian and author, Marc Meltonville; with further development in the kitchens. Now brought to life in Dubai by Chef de Cuisine, Tom Allen and the team, the assemble of dishes offers experiential dining and storytelling in a relaxed and informal culinary experience, with dishes bearing historical dates stretching back as far as the 14th century.

For those looking to indulge in the tastes and flavours once presented to British royalty, must-try dishes include the Coronation Chicken Tart (c.1953), comprising apricot, raisins, and smoked almond. Inspired by the coronation chicken presented to Elizabeth II in 1953, the ingredients in this incredibly special dish pay tribute to the Commonwealth. Another moreish dish is the Fillet of Beef Royale (c.1821) – think the grandest wagyu beef fit for a King coupled with smoked anchovy, carrot, onion, and a sauce enriched with ox tongue. The sumptuous sauce alone takes a day to cook, making it a dish in itself. To conclude, sweet treats include the Fflampayne (c.1413), a tart traditionally garnished with triangles peeking out of the top to create an illusion of fire, which is one of many examples of the level of work and detail that goes into each dish on the menu at Dinner by Heston Blumenthal.

Date: 5th – 14th May

Time: 6pm – 11pm

Price: 1,250 AED

To find out more about Dinner by Heston Blumenthal or to make a reservation, please visit www.Dinnerbyhbdubai.com or call + 971 4 426 2444.

Celebrate royally at Little Venice Cake Company

To pay homage to the regal spectacle, Dubai’s newest cake atelier, Little Venice Cake Company is set to launch an array of delectable desserts. Renowned for designing cakes for Downton Abbey to Buckingham Palace, guests will be able to choose from a selection of specially handcrafted Coronation Specials, designed by Mich Turner MBE.

The Coronation Date Loaf, originally designed for her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as a cake, is sure to take the crown. It has been elevated and customised using Medjool dates, fresh, Bramley apples, lemon, ginger, sultanas and is wonderfully moist. While other tempting favourites include the Strawberry Lemon Royale Cake, decorated with fresh strawberries and white sugar daisy style flowers, as well as the Carrot Cake, a nod to King Charles III’s love of the land – made with fresh carrots, walnuts, sultanas, coconut, a delicious citrus syrup, and orange cream cheese frosting. Plus, visitors can enjoy the specially crafted Crown Cakes featuring a gold crown with red, white, and blue hand piped detail, perfect to share with family and friends for the grand royal affair.

Date: 1st – 15th May

Time: 10am – 8pm

Price: A slice of cake or a cupcake start from 35 AED, while cakes start from 360 AED

To find out more about the Little Venice Cake Company, please visit www.atlantis.com/dubai/dining/littlevenicecakecompany or call +971 4 426 2150.